Modular builder plans Southend development

A previous Ilke Homes installation

Subject to planning consent, the houses will be manufactured offsite at Ilke Homes’ 250,000 sq ft factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Acting as a full ‘turnkey’ developer, Ilke Homes will manage the entire development process – from securing the land and gaining planning permission, to developing the site and delivering the homes. It hopes to be on site in Southend in the summer of 2022 and is negotiating a sale deal with a housing association.

As part of the company’s volumetric development offering, launched last year, Ilke Homes is already well on its way to deliver 1,000 homes for a mix of clients including the UK’s largest housing associations and institutional investors, as well as local councils.

The Southend-on-Sea site is the second that Ilke Homes has secured in Essex so far this year, as it looks to grow its portfolio in the southeast. In January, it announced that it had secured a 15-acre site in Stanford-le-Hope, Thurrock.

Last week former Crest Nicholson chief executive Stephen Stone – who led the stock market flotation of Crest Nichoslon in 2013 – was appointed to Ilke’s board by its private equity investors.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk