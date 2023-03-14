MoJ picks 12 for £2.5bn framework

The framework runs for five years and is valued at £2.5bn , with the possibility of £1bn of additional spend should the framework be extended by two years.

The framework encompasses new build, alterations, refurbishment and maintenance work across the entire UK estate of the Ministry of Justice.

The 12 contractors are:

Wates Construction

ISG Construction

Vinci Construction

Kier Construction

Galliford Try Construction

Willmott Dixon Interiors

Bowmer & Kirkland

Henry Brothers

Henry Boot Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Beard

Lendlease Construction Europe.

One of the 12, ISG, has also been awarded its single largest refurbishment project to date – a £61m upgrade scheme at HMP Birmingham. This part of the MoJ’s wider £3.8bn estate modernisation programme to create 20,000 more prison places across the UK. As part of this, ISG will refurbish and return to use 300 single person cells at HMP Birmingham – a Category B men’s prison in the Winson Green area of the city.

ISG director Alistair McNeil said: “The MoJ continues to be one of our most innovative and progressive customers across a range of measures - from procurement approaches, modern methods of construction (MMC) adoption and as an environmental, social and governance (ESG) trailblazer.

“Our longstanding partnership with the MoJ is built on trust, knowledge and aligned goals and has driven a wide range of rehabilitation and upskilling initiatives that mutually benefit the vision and values of both our organisations. In many areas, the MoJ is at the vanguard of some of the most progressive and innovative approaches to estate optimisation strategies and it’s through enlightened clients that our entire industry directly benefits and advances.”

