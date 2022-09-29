Montagu Evans advises on Hoxton estate rebuild

The New Era Estate in Hoxton, Hackney

Dolphin Living acquired the 1930s Hoxton estate in December 2014 with the aim of securing the future housing needs of the residents of the estate. After consultation is has decided to knock it down and start again.

The redevelopment, approved by Hackney Council in 2020, will double the density from 100 to 199 new residential units and 344 sqm of retail space across blocks ranging from three to 14 storeys.

During construction, existing residents will decant to nearby homes owned by Dolphin Living and have been promised the opportunity to return to the new estate on completion.

Montagu Evans’ role will include helping shape and optimise both the commercial structure and procurement strategy through the first stages of work, followed by overseeing the procurement process itself. Dolphin Living is expecting to sign a contract with a preferred development partner by summer 2023.

Montagu Evans partner Oliver Maury said: “Following Dolphin Living’s recent revised planning application and our own review of the preferred delivery strategy, we will soon be ready to begin the process of selecting a suitable development partner. Dolphin Living’s clear vision for the estate, the strong community buy-in for its rebuilding and the central London location, means this is an important opportunity for any developer with a passion for bringing more, better homes to the capital.”

