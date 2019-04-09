Moray Council tests the market for £15.5m Elgin redevelopment

One of the contracts covers an estimated £15.5m of design and construction work for infrastructure and housing, while the other is for design only.

In November 2018, Moray Council approved the Bilbohall Masterplan as planning supplementary guidance. It is now seeking to gauge interest from the market to establish the potential for a design and build project to progress the Bilbohall Masterplan in Elgin.

The design-build project would cover the provision of the required infrastructure for up to 250 houses. The infrastructure as set out in the Bilbohall Masterplan. The will include new primary road construction, improvements to a road bridge over Aberdeen-Inverness rail line and a pedestrian and cycle bridge, drainage, parks and landscaping.

It also covers the design and construction of a first phase of up to 100 affordable homes and the design of phase two, which would have up to 150 affordable homes.

The second prior information notice is aimed at design teams who would work with the council to deliver phase one of the Bilbohall masterplan. The design work has an estimated value of £375,000 and involves the provision of architectural, civil engineering, landscape architect and transportation consultancy services. The team would prepare a design to detailed planning approval stage for up to 250 affordable houses and associated shared infrastructure. In November 2018, the council approved the masterplan as planning supplementary guidance.

The project involves the design of all elements, including housing and infrastructure, required to obtain detailed planning consent for up to 250 affordable houses.