More Bell trucks for Lynch

L Lynch has bought another 15 Bell B30Es

The new 30-tonne trucks will be hauling earth on the £1.5bn A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon highway improvement scheme, construction of the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset and HS2.

Seven of the new Bell B30E trucks have already been supplied and eight are lined up for delivery. After they arrive, L Lynch will have 49 Bell ADTs in total – eight B20Es, 35 B30Es and six B40Es (20-, 30- and 40-tonne capacity respectively).

L Lynch head of key accounts Chris Gill said: “Not only do the ADTs prove themselves to be impressively fuel efficient, but the level of manufacture and design is excellent. The machines are built to a very high specification, with all the features you’d expect to pay extra for, included as standard; such as inclinometers, on-board weighing with a traffic light safety system, and flotation tyres.”

