More hybrid lifts for Advanced Access

Advanced Access Platforms has bought 26 Niftylift hybrid and bi-energy booms

The introduction of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in the capital has dictated the purchases of many plant hire companies in the capital.

Advanced Access Platforms (AAP) has bought 26 Niftylift hybrid and bi-energy booms for its new Eco Depot in central London. It is AAP’s biggest ever machine purchase.

The order includes 12-metre bi-energy booms and hybrid booms of 15, 17, 21 and 28 metres working height.

This, in addition to another large Niftylift order placed by AAP in 2018, which were also mainly hybrid booms.

AAP director John Corcoran said: “Advanced Access is focusing on providing low-weight, environmentally conscious booms that still offer the best working envelopes to our customers. The low weight of Niftylift booms means that we can transport them more easily within the ULEZ and hybrid power allows them to work anywhere, quietly and cleanly, when needed. This investment with Niftylift is our biggest so far and shows that we’re fully committed to meeting the needs of our customer base.”