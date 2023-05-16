More rail work for Webuild

One contract, valued at €2.0bn, is for a section of a new high-speed railway along the Salerno-Reggio Calabria route – lot 1A between Battipaglia and Romagnano.

The second contract, worth €1.65bn, is for a section of the new Palermo-to-Catania railway in Sicily, between Lercara and Caltanissetta Xirbi.

Both contracts are for state railway company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) and will be funded by Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Webuild is the lead partner in the consortium, with a 60% stake. Ghella and Pizzarotti both have 20%.

With these two contracts, Webuild is now working on 19 separate projects in southern Italy.

So far this year, Webuild has notched up new orders (including these two) totalling €13.7bn in value. Most of the work is for infrastructure projects in Italy, Australia, the US and other European countries.

