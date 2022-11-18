More Romanian rail work for Webuild

Its latest contract, worth €441m (£384m), is Lot 4 of the Caransebes – Timişoara – Arad railway, part of a wider project to expand the Rhine – Danube Corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The contract comes shortly after the group was awarded Lot 3, worth €291m, another section on the same railway which is one of the most important in the country.

In October a consortium comprising Webuild, Salcef and Pizzarotti also secured a €490m contract for part of the Cluj-Napoca – Episcopia Bihor railway in Romania.

This latest deal means that Webuild has either won or is the preferred bidder for €2 billion-worth of contracts in Romania so far this year.

The contracts are financed by the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM) for Romania with European Union funds. The client is Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate CFR, Romania’s national railway company, on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Webuild is leading the consortium with a 72.2% stake. Salcef holds the other 27.3%. Work on the section is expected to create 1,300, direct and indirect jobs. Combined with the Lot 3 contract, the total number of jobs reaches 1,900.

The contract involves design and construction work to modernise approximately 55km of the railway between Ronat and Arad Nou in western Romania. It also includes the construction of a 635 metre-long bridge with a central span of 180 metres over the Mures river, as well as 11 smaller bridges, four highway overpasses and six stations.

The entire project is intended to reduce travel times and increase train capacity along the Caransebes – Timişoara – Arad railway between Bucharest and Timişoara. Passenger trains will travel at speeds of up to 160 km/hour and freight trains up to 120 km/hour.

