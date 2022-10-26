Webuild consortium wins Romania rail contract

The contract is part of a wider scheme to electrify the Cluj-Napoca to Oradea-Episcopia Bihor line

The contract is expected to create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across the local supply chain.

Lot 4 entails the modernisation and electrification of approximately 50 kilometres of existing railway, including five stations at Tilegad, Osorhei, East Oradea, Oradea, and Episcopia Bihor in the north-west of Romania near the country’s border with Hungary.

Commissioned by CFR, Romania’s national railway company, the project will be financed by European Union funds via Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). Lot 4 belongs to a wider programme to modernise and electrify more than 166 kilometres of the Cluj-Napoca-Oradea-Episcopia Bihor line.

Webuild is already working on the construction of more than 120 kilometres of metro and rail lines in Romania and more than 90 kilometres of roads and highways.

One of its most prestigious projects, now close to completion, is the Braila Bridge over the Danube, the second-longest suspension bridge in continental Europe at 1,975 metres.

