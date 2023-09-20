More schools found to have rotting RAAC

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete panels were typically used as a low cost building system in the public sector between the 1950s and early 1990s

The total number of schools in England affected has now reached 174.

Of the original 147 schools and colleges that were revealed to be at risk of collapse on 30th August, all are now open in some capacity for face-to-face learning, with 125 open for full time face-to-face learning for all pupils. This includes 22 that have fully re-opened after needing to offer hybrid arrangements or remote learning for a week or two at the start of term.

Surveys of suspected schools and colleges continue but are expected to be completed this week.

Last year, the department issued a questionnaire to responsible bodies for all 22,000 schools in England to ask them to identify whether they suspected they had RAAC. Responses have been submitted by 98.6% of schools with blocks built in the target period.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan, said: “We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.

“School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed RAAC are continuing to offer pupils face to face learning – including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.

“We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe.”

DfE said that publication of the list followed a change in guidance to managing RAAC in education settings after new cases emerged over the summer that reduced its confidence that buildings with RAAC should remain open without mitigations in place. It has assigned case workers and project directors to the affects schools and drawn up contracts with three leading suppliers of portable buildings to provide temporary facilities.

The full list of affected schools can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications/reinforced-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-raac-management-information.

