More van-mounts for Facelift

Versalift VTL-135-F Ford Transit van lifts

The aerial access platforms are VTL-135-F models from Versalift UK mounted on Ford Transit vans. They have a working height of 13.5 metres and a maximum outreach of 8.4 metres.

The first of the 32 VTL units will be delivered to Facelift in November 2020. The new machines will go straight into the Facelift hire fleet, and on to long-term hire customers.

AFI bought out Facelift in mid 2019 and got a £60m injection of private equity at the same time. [See our previous report here.]

AFI chief operating officer Nick Higgins said: “When looking to expand our self-drive van fleet our main considerations were safety, reliability, performance and after sales support. We turned to the expertise and knowledge of Andy and the Versalift team who took our brief and delivered a package achieving all of our aims.”

Andy Bray, general manager-director at Versalift UK, said: “Since its UK launch early last year, the VTL range has quickly become a market leading product, particularly in terms of product quality, performance and reliability.”

