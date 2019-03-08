More views sought on A66 upgrade

Scotch Corner, where the A1 and A66 meet

Highways England is planning a round of a non-statutory public consultation to firm up its plans for this key east-west artery, starting in May.

The A66 runs for 50 miles between the A1 at Scotch Corner and the M6 J40 at Penrith. Currently 21 miles of the route is only single carriageway. Highways England is planning spend more than £1bn dualling the six remaining single carriageway sections.

Highways England senior project manager Matt Townsend said: “Although the start of construction is still a number of years away, this first non-statutory consultation is a significant milestone. We’ll be presenting different options for dualling the six remaining single lane sections of the A66 and our improvement plans for Kemplay Bank roundabout to get the public’s views on what might be the preferable options.”

A number of public information exhibitions will take place in the various communities served by the A66 allowing local people the opportunity to find out more and meet the team delivering this major project.

Highways England will present route options for the following sections:

Penrith to Temple Sowerby

Temple Sowerby to Appleby

Appleby to Brough

Bowes

Cross Lanes to Rokeby

Stephen Bank to Carkin Moor

For further details, see highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a66-northern-trans-pennine/