Morgan Sindall builds Southampton's first all-through school

CGI of the new school

The new school expands at St Mark’s Church of England Primary School to create the city’s first all-through school, offering primary and secondary education on the same site for more than 900 pupils.

A 9,211 sq m, three-storey building will house 56 classrooms, as well as offices, administration and staff rooms.

While the design has been developed to maintain separate primary and secondary teaching spaces, the dining and kitchen areas, the library, and the special education needs provision will be shared.

Morgan Sindall has been carrying out stage one design and enabling work over the last few months and has now broken ground on the main phase. Temporary buildings have been erected for use by primary aged pupils, while the main project is under construction.

Morgan Sindall was awarded the contract by Southampton City Council through the Pagabo national framework for major construction works. The council has agreed a budget of £39.8m, including contingencies.

Construction work is expected to be complete by autumn 2022.

Cliff Kinch, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “An all-through school with incorporated sporting facilities is a first for the city-region, and the benefits are clear and numerous. In addition to providing an integrated and seamless education experience for pupils, the council can focus its investment on a single modern site.”

