Morgan Sindall creates new unit in South East

Emma Curtis

The new business unit will be led by Emma Curtis. At the same time, the company has appointed Richard Dobson as regional MD for London.

The Home Counties has become one of the company’s strongest growth stories. Under regional managing director Sean Bradley, working with regional commercial director Matt Guy, it now operates as three businesses: the established Northern Home Counties business, the newly created Northern Home Counties Ventures and the Southern Home Counties.

The Northern Home Counties businesses span Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire and the North London boroughs.

Curtis’s appointment as director of the newly created Ventures arm gives Northern Home Counties additional, dedicated senior management capacity. Her long-term experience at Morgan Sindall positions her and her team to, the company says, leverage the significant leisure, health and wider investment being made in the region.

In London, Dobson has been appointed regional managing director. He is joined by Adam Allen as regional commercial director, and they will continue to build on the success the team has created delivering a broad range of public and private sector projects. Both have enjoyed long-term careers with Morgan Sindall in the capital.

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