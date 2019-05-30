Morgan Sindall in for £16m Pantycelyn renovation

University staff and project representatives with members of the Morgan Sindall at Pantycelyn

The hall of residence, opened in 1951, was home to Prince Charles during his time as a student in Aberystwyth and has been a dedicated Welsh-language hall since 1973.

It is considered as a national heritage asset and important community for Welsh-speaking students and has therefore its refurbishment has secured £5m of Welsh government backing.

Plans include external renovation and internal refurbishments across 70,000 sq ft. The work will create new, en suite bedrooms for up to 200 students. In addition to communal catering and laundry facilities, there will be study and leisure spaces for use by both students and the local community.

Construction is set to begin on 3rd June 2019 and is expected to be completed in time for the new academic year in 2020.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Rob Williams said: “We’re incredibly proud to be working with the University as its construction partner on such a prestigious project.

“Pantycelyn’s significance, both in terms of its history, and the role it can play in nurturing future generations of passionate Welsh-speaking students, is lost on no one involved in the project. We’ll work closely and meticulously with the University to ensure the work is completed sympathetically and in time for the hall to reopen in 2020.”

Morgan Sindall Construction was awarded contract through the South & Mid Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP), on which it has held a place for almost a decade.