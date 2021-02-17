  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed February 17 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Morgan Sindall in for Pontypool school expansion

Morgan Sindall in for Pontypool school expansion

6 hours Morgan Sindall Construction has won a £7.8m contract to add a new primary and nursery school at the site of a Welsh-speaking comprehensive school in Pontypool.

Artist's impression of Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw's primary school site, to be built by Morgan Sindall
Artist's impression of Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw's primary school site, to be built by Morgan Sindall

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw, in Trevethin, Pontypool, is currently home to 977 secondary pupils aged 11-18.  Torfaen Borough County Council has appointed Morgan Sindall to provide space for 210 primary schoolchildren, as well as a nursery for 30 pre-schoolers.

The council wants to increase the number of Welsh-speaking primary schools available in Pontypool.

Plans for the main building show a two-storey, 2,000 sq m building with nine general purpose classrooms. Outside will be an multi-use games area, as well as a ‘wildlife habitat area’ for learning, an informal play area and amenity grass areas.

 The project is targeting a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating for sustainability and will have a green roof with layers of vegetation to act as a natural insulation method and enable a sustainable drainage design. This will be complemented by a ‘rain garden’; a depression in the ground that is then filled with plants and wildlife to help with water filtration.

Construction began in early January and is planned for completion in March 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »