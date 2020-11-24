Morgan Sindall lands £36m Aylesbury school build

CGI of the planned Kingsbrook Secondary School in Aylesbury

The six-form entry secondary school will have capacity for 900 pupils, with 180 post-16 places.

Kingsbrook Secondary School is expected to open in September 2022. It is being built within the Kingsbrook housing development, where Morgan Sindall is already building Kingsbrook View Primary Academy. Both projects are being delivered under the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).

The 10, 000 sq ft school – part two-storey, part three-storey – will be heated by air source heat pumps. The use of structural insulated panels (SIPs) is also expected to make the building cheaper to keep warm.

Some of the school facilities, such as the main hall and the sports facilities, will be available for hire outside of school hours for the benefit of the local community.

Work on the project is due to begin in spring 2021 and over 30 new job opportunities, including apprenticeships and graduate roles, will be created during the life of the project. Morgan Sindall Construction has also set up a dedicated training centre that will cover both its Kingsbrook projects and will work with Buckinghamshire Council to deliver training for people in the local community looking to reskill or explore new career options as part of the council’s Response to Redundancy pre-employment training scheme.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director David Rowsell said: “The Southern Construction Framework has helped to drive a focus on collaboration and communication that is vital at the design and early planning stages of a development. This has supported a smooth and strategic cost planning process and means the whole team and our partners are able to work together to leverage their experience and knowledge to add value before work on-site has even begun.”

