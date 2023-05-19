Morgan Sindall lands Maldon primary school

Artist’s impression of Limebrook Way Primary School [© Ingleton Wood]

Limebrook Way Primary School is being built to help meet increasing demand for school places from the South Maldon Garden Suburb development, which has planning permission for up to 1,000 homes.

A planning application for the school was submitted in October 2022 with approval granted in January 2023.

The two-form primary school will accommodate 420 children in total, while a nursery will provide 56 places for infants. Work is due to start this summer and complete in time for the 2024 academic year.

Ingleton Wood, a property and construction consultancy based in Colchester, has been appointed to provide multi-disciplinary services, including architectural, planning, civil and structural engineering, and mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering.

Morgan Sindall has worked with Essex County Council and Ingleton Wood to produce a net zero carbon in operation design, with the entire site being diesel free.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Essex area director, Andrew Harper-Rowe, said: “We’ve worked closely with Essex County Council on a number of high-end educational developments, and we can’t wait to bring this collaboration and expertise to Limebrook Way’s new primary school.

“Once complete, this net zero educational establishment will make a real difference in the local community, providing generations of pupils with sustainable school places and a facility that’s tailored to the needs of those living and working in Maldon.”

