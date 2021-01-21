Morgan Sindall leans on modern methods for London schools

New buildings going up at Haileybury Turnford School in Cheshunt, Waltham Cross

The redevelopment of Queensmead School in Ruislip and Haileybury Turnford School in Cheshunt are the latest in six schemes awarded to Morgan Sindall by the Department for Education under its priority schools building project.

Both projects have started on site and hope to complete in the last quarter of 2021.

Works at Queensmead School, a co-educational secondary school with academy status, include the construction of a two-storey technology block and plant room, adding 18 classrooms and associated facilities, and the demolition of the current locally listed technology building which has reached a state of disrepair.

The plant room, which sits separately to the new school building, was prefabricated by Morgan Sindall Construction off-site and then installed on site within two days. This significantly reduced project time and the disruption to classes, as numerous service switch-overs were involved. It was also tested in the factory, reducing the likelihood of commissioning issues when on site.

In Cheshunt, the Haileybury Turnford School project sees the construction of a new main school building, housing 12 classrooms, three science laboratories, a science prep room, a library, a seminar room and staff offices.

Again Morgan Sindall Construction is adopting an off-site approach, using structural insulated panels (SIPs), to shave seven weeks off the overall construction period. The use of SIPs is also predicted to reduce waste by 15% and require less labour on site, helping maintain a healthy distance between the operatives.

CGI of Queensmead School's new block

David Rowsell, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We have again shown our commitment to innovating and adopting modern methods of construction to deliver high-quality projects while driving cost and time efficiencies and enhancing sustainability performance across developments. We continue to look at alternative construction methods and we’re delighted to be harnessing this approach to deliver the best possible solutions for our clients and communities.”

