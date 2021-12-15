Morgan Sindall makes progress on Bingham primary

Morgan Sindall Construction is building Bingham Primary School for Nottinghamshire County Council after it was appointed by Arc Partnership.

The £6.3m project coincides with the development of 1,050 homes in Bingham and will meet the needs of the expanding market town. It is part of the council’s Roman Quarter development, which includes a new community centre and park. There are plans to expand the primary school in the future to 315 places as the development expands.

The one-storey 1,405 sqft school will have seven classrooms, a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a hall that can double up as a dining area and indoor sports hall. There will be parking for just 22 cars.

Completion is expected in August 2022.

Morgan Sindall Construction was awarded the contract through the Scape regional construction framework. Arc Partnership, which appointed the main contractor, is a joint venture between Scape and Nottinghamshire County Council (one of the six local authorities that owns Scape).

Morgan Sindall Construction has built, improved or expanded 170 UK schools in the past five years, creating more than 65,000 student places.

“We are well known for building primary schools that inspire learning and creativity in young people to give them the best start in their education,” said Rob Cant, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Scape framework director.

