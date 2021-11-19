Morgan Sindall mobilises for £144m link road

CGI of a new bridge over the River Caldew that forms part of the scheme

Since being awarded the £65m main works contract back in April, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure has been working up detailed designs, supported by Story Contracting, Wardell Armstrong and Capita.

The long Carlisle Southern Link Road (CSLR) will connect Junction 42 of the M6 with the A595 at Newby West. The 8km-long road will include four new roundabouts, four new road bridges, a combined cycleway/footway on the northern side of the road and four new shared-use overbridges.

Enabling works for the scheme start next week with the construction of two site compounds.

The main works are due to start on site in spring 2022, with construction of the road expected to take approximately two years to complete.

Cumbria county councillor Keith Little, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This is an exciting step for the scheme as the link road will vastly improve east to west connectivity as well as unlocking the delivery of St Cuthbert’s Garden Village, a Carlisle City Council scheme, which aims to deliver 10,000 new homes, infrastructure and employment to Carlisle and the wider county.”

