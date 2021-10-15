Morgan Sindall mobilises for £107m Canning Town tower

Artist's impression of the Manor Road Quarter project

The 34-storey tower on Manor Road in Canning Town will have 355 apartments, 50% of which will be designated affordable, as well as 8,000 sq ft of commercial and retail space.

On completion at the back end of 2024, it will be one of the highest structures in the area.

The £107.25m Manor Road Quarter scheme is being developed by English Cities Fund (ECF), a joint venture of Homes England, Legal & General and Morgan Sindall’s property development arm Muse.

The tower block represents phase one. There are plans, approved by Newham Council back in 2019, for 804 homes across eight buildings eventually. It follows on from the nearby £180m Rathbone Market development that ECF delivered in Canning Town.

Construction is now going ahead after ECF signed a deal with Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association (MTVH) as primary tennant.

Manor Road Quarter has been designed by EPR Architects, with Gardiner & Theobald as the quantity surveyor and Gleeds as the client’s project manager.

Richard Dobson, Morgan Sindall Construction’s area director for London, said: “We have worked collaboratively with ECF, their professional team, designers and our all-important supply-chain during a two-stage process to now successfully bring this project to site. With volatility and inflationary pressures to manage, we have had to challenge ourselves for flexible and innovative solutions.”

He added: “ECF has prioritised net zero and our approach is optimised to deliver low carbon development. We will be using tools that Morgan Sindall Group created as part of our wider Decarbonising Communities strategy. These include our carbon calculation tool CarboniCa that allows site teams to estimate, manage and reduce carbon emissions throughout the lifecycle of projects, from design and construction to operation.”

The project is targeted to achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating. The site will be entirely gas-free with apartments warmed by air source heat pumps. Photovoltaic cells will generate energy and lighting controls will turn off lights when no one is around.

Among the logistical challenges that Morgan Sindall Construction has solved is a 60-metre-high electricity pylon in the vicinity. As a precaution, all of the construction equipment has been earthed. The team also has to account for a sewer line running under part of the site and working adjacent to the Docklands Light Railway/Jubilee Line.

Offsite solutions, including unitised cladding, bathroom pods and service risers, have been chosen quality and logistical reasons. This approach also means minimal scaffolding will be required, making the construction work safer and faster, Morgan Sindall said.

