Morgan Sindall starts £15m Newmarket diagnostic centre

There was a good turnout for the ground breaking photo opportunity on 12th January 2024

Construction of the 1,000 sqm facility is expected to be completed by October 2024, with the first patients being seen by the end of the year.

The Newmarket community diagnostic centre (CDC) will provide patients with faster access to MRI and CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, lung function tests and cardiology tests.

Michelle West, superintendent radiographer at the Newmarket Community Hospital said: “This new facility will make such a difference for our patients living in the local area, and means they have access to high quality diagnostics on their doorstep. Also, for many, the location and modern features of the CDC will greatly improve the experience of accessing the care they need.”

Morgan Sindall plans to use off-site manufacturing to speed up the on-site construction process for the £15m project

Air source heat pumps will provide the CDC with heating and hot water. The building’s temperature will be regulated through constant air volume (CAV) heating and cooling and heat recovery units to ensure consistent and efficient temperature control. 123 photovoltaic (PV) panels will be installed as part of the scheme. Along with other features, this will generate at least 46% of the CDC’s energy.

Alister Broadberry, Morgan Sindall’s Eastern Counties area director said: “Our sustainability focused approach to construction matches the trust’s environmental commitment, which has seen us work together to drive down emissions. For example, the use of offsite manufacturing will cut emissions and waste during the CDC’s construction while technologies such as air source heat pumps and PV panels will enable the facility to operate sustainably on a day-to-day basis.”

Morgan Sindall’s Eastern Counties business was appointed to the project by the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust via the Procure 23 (P23) framework for the design and construction of NHS capital projects

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) hosted a ground breaking event for the project on 12th January attended by staff from the project’s quantity surveyor Castons, architect KLH, consulting engineer Sweco and building services designer Johns Slater & Haward.

In addition to the Newmarket Community Hospital CDC, Morgan Sindall has also been appointed to deliver a CDC at St Margaret’s Hospital in Epping for the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust as well as in Norwich for the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk