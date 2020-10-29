Morgan Sindall starts Newham school construction

Oasis Academy Silvertown architect is Rivington Street Studio

Oasis Academy Silvertown has used temporary facilities in Rymill Street, North Woolwich since it opened in 2014. New premises are being built on the site of an old fire station in West Silvertown, Newham, to cater for 600 students aged 11 to 16.

The five-storey building, designed by Rivington Street Studio, features white brickwork, a double-height colonnade opening into the reception area, and a spots pitch on the roof.

Richard Dobson, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said the new building would be ‘stunning’.

The project team also includes Jacobs UK (technical advisor), Ingleton Wood (structural and civil engineering consultant), Anderson Green (building services consultant, T Clarke, (building services contractor), Playle & Partners (CDM), Chalk Creatives (fit-out) and Wynne Williams Associates (soft landscape).

Morgan Sindall Construction said that the Department for Education (DfE) had forbidden it from disclosing the cost of the project or its contract price.

DfE said that costs would be revealed only after completion.

