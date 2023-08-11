Morgan Sindall starts Preston vet school

CGI of the new building, designed by Wilson Mason

The project entails the partial refurbishment of an existing building on UCLan’s Preston campus building and the construction of a new four-storey structure on what is currently UCLan’s Greenbank car park, off Victoria Street.

Morgan Sindall will use Deltabeam composite slim-floor system within the new build structural frame to help speed construction and meet the March 2025 opening deadline.

When complete, the 50,000 sq ft school will offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across veterinary medicine and animal sciences.

UCLan vice-chancellor Graham Baldwin said: “Morgan Sindall has a very impressive track record of delivering inspirational and attractive learning environments at universities across the country so we are looking forward to working together.”

Contract value was not disclosed.

At a ground-breaking ceremony this week were (pictured below, left to right) Morgan Sindall's James Gaskell, student vet Denva Coupland, Morgan Sindall's Paul Galloway, UCLan vice-chancellor Graham Baldwin, head of vet school Heather Bacon and architect Alan Williams of Wilson Mason LLP

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk