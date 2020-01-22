Morgan Sindall starts work on Nottingham primary school

CGI of the new school

A two-storey, 22,066 sq ft main building is at the heart of the plan. Inside will be nine general purpose classrooms, offices, a hall, a library and a kitchen.

Rosecliffe Spencer Academy will provide 315 new pupil places for the area, together with a 26-place nursery but it will initially open in temporary mobile buildings ahead of the new school being finished, which is expected by the end of 2020.

Following enabling works, which have taken place over the last two months, construction has now begun on the main building. The site is near to housing development projects under construction as part of the Edwalton strategic development allocation.

Morgan Sindall was appointed by Arc Partnership, on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, through the Scape regional construction framework (RCF).

Arc Partnership managing director Daniel Maher said: “I am proud to have Morgan Sindall Construction delivering this project on behalf of Arc Partnership. Through early and continuing contractor engagement we have created a truly collaborative working partnership.”

