Morgan Sindall to build £8m naval reserve HQ

CGI of the new HMS Cambria HQ

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure won the tender to transform the existing industrial site at Roath Dock in Cardiff Bay for land owner ABP (Associated British Ports) South Wales, which is partnering on the project with the Reserve Forces’ & Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales

It will build a 3,755 sq ft four-storey steel-framed facility, primarily for HMS Cambria. Plans for the headquarters include living accommodation for up to 50 people, training and classroom suites, dining hall, armoury room and an external rope training area and parade square.

The new building will provide work space for up to 80 personnel, replacing the existing HMS Cambria office in Sully to serve as headquarters for maritime reservists across the region.

It will also house amenities for use by the Royal Naval Reserve, Royal Marines Reserve and University Royal Naval Units.

Morgan Sindall has already carried out enabling works, including demolition of existing structures within the site boundary. The main construction work started in January and it is expected to be complete at the beginning of 2020.

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be delivering this importance defence project, which has huge significance both for HMS Cambria, and for region as a whole.

“That the Royal Navy has committed to training and developing its forces here for at least the next half a century is a massive vote of confidence in Cardiff. The port supports thousands of jobs and this investment can provide the catalyst for further development.

“The building itself will be a striking addition to the waterfront and we look forward to handing it over to Associated British Ports and Royal Navy in 2020.”