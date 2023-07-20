Morgan Sindall to build Norwich diagnostics centre

CGI of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital Diagnostic Centre that Morgan Sindall will build

The NNUH Diagnostic Centre to be built by Morgan Sindall will have five MRI machines, four CT scanners, two ultrasound rooms and two X-ray machines.

The Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital is a large NHS academic teaching hospital in the Norwich Research Park on the western outskirts of Norwich. The Norwich Research Park brings together four independently renowned research institutes; John Innes Centre, Quadram Institute, Earlham Institute and The Sainsbury Laboratory with the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (NNUH).

The new 40,000 sq ft structure will be built next to the Quadram Institute on the Norwich Research Park, connecting the existing infrastructure at Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital to the new services. A steel frame will be installed with brick façade in keeping with the rest of the University Hospital estate.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Eastern Counties business has been appointed by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (NNUH) through the NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) framework.

Alister Broadberry, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The diagnostic centre is set to become a prime example of great design and the team’s forward-thinking approach, further enhancing Morgan Sindall’s reputation in the region.”

Simon Hackwell, director of strategy & major projects at Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Demand for almost all aspects of diagnostics has been rising year on year. Imaging is such an important part of so many of our clinical pathways, including cancer and other urgent referrals. The centre at Norfolk & Norwich Hospital will be in a new building on the Norwich Research Park. This means it will be separate from the hospital’s emergency and inpatient demand and allows us to maximise throughput with planned appointments. Taken together the programme across Norfolk is the largest investment in health facilities since the Norfolk & Norwich hospital was built over 20 years ago. After so long in the planning we are really looking forward to working in partnership with Morgan Sindall to get on and deliver this for our patients.”

Only yesterday we reported that RG Carter had won a contract to build a similar diagnostics centre at James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth.

