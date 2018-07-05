Morgan Sindall to expand Tufnell Park school

The new building will double the school's capacity

Morgan Sindall will construct a new school building for Tufnell Park Primary School, on Dalmeny Road, double capacity from 315 pupils to 630 pupils by 2025.

The new modular building will have light wells reaching up three floors in the main corridors, a double-height foyer and glass-fronted library near the main entrance at the heart of the building.

The multi-use games area and halls will be available to both the school and local residents for community use outside of the school day.

The project is expected to complete in spring 2020.

Richard Dobson, area director at Morgan Sindall’s London office, said: “Tufnell Park is a well-established and much-loved part of a growing community in Islington and we’re delighted to be working together with Islington Council on our third school in the last two years.

“Our project team is extremely experienced and adept at delivering high-quality education projects, often working in logistically challenging urban environments across London, and on live sites. We will bring this knowledge to bear on this development, doing our utmost to minimise disruption, engage both school users and the local community and manage the project to a high standard to ensure the journey to completion is a positive one for all stakeholders.

“To this end, we’ve selected an offsite modular system, by Eco Modular, to minimise construction traffic, dust and noise that would typically impact a school and its local community.”