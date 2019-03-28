Morgan Sindall wins £28m Southend maintenance deal

Clearing the U-bend

Morgan Sindall has been selected by South Essex Homes, the arm’s length management organisation of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, to work on the council’s stock of more than 6,000 homes and 1,200 garages.

The contract starts in April and runs for five years, with the potential to be extended for a further five years. Over the full 10 years, it is valued at £28m.

South Essex Homes assistant director Sarah Lander said: “Southend Borough Council and South Essex Homes are pleased to announce that Morgan Sindall will be delivering repairs to the council’s housing portfolio from 1st April 2019. We are confident that residents will be pleased with the level of service they receive and that repairs will be carried out quickly and efficiently. This partnership will also see new opportunities for our residents and communities, and we look forward to seeing how these develop for the benefit of residents across the borough.”

Morgan Sindall Property Services managing director Alan Hayward said: “We are delighted to be bringing our expertise in delivering integrated property maintenance services to this new contract with South Essex Homes. Supported by state-of-the-art technology, our skilled teams are committed to a ‘right first time’ approach, with our focus always on providing the highest standards of customer care.”