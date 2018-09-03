Morgan steps down at London City Airport

Sir Terry Morgan leaving the airport

Sir Terry Morgan joined the board of London City Airport in March 2017, piloting the appointment of a new leadership team of chief executive Robert Sinclair, CFO Wilma Allan and chief development officer Peter Adams.

It was announced in July that Sir Terry was taking over at HS2 from Sir David Higgins from 1st August 2018, moving from his role as chairman of Crossrail, which he held in parallel with his position at London City Airport.

Sir Terry Morgan said: “London City Airport is one of the most important transport assets in London, providing vital air connectivity to the capital. With its central London location, excellent customer service standards and a development programme that will fundamentally transform the airport, it is an incredibly exciting time for the business. It is therefore with some sadness that I step down from the board at this time to focus on HS2, but I am very confident that the airport will continue to flourish under the board, shareholders and leadership yeam, fulfilling its huge potential for London and the UK over the coming years."