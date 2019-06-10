Morris Leslie places £36m telehandler order

Left to right are Morris Leslie himself, JCB’s Yvette Henshall-Bell, Morris Leslie Plant Hire managing director Graham Ogilvie and Scot JCB sales director David Park

JCB said that it was the biggest ever single order for telehandlers that it had ever taken.

The 555 Loadalls to be delivered range from the compact six-metre 525-60 up to the 20-metre 540-200.

The machines will be built at JCB World Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire.

Morris Leslie managing director Graham Ogilvie said: “As the construction market continues to develop, Morris Leslie is experiencing excellent company growth. These JCB Loadalls ensure our customers get the best of all worlds – high performing machines with excellent telematic reporting and a great nationwide dealer support network. The sales, service and advice from Scot JCB has also been second to none.”

JCB group managing director global key accounts Yvette Henshall-Bell said: “Morris Leslie is one of the fastest and largest growing companies in the plant hire industry and we are delighted that they have chosen the JCB Loadall, the world’s number one telehandler, to further expand their fleet.”