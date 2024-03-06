Morris Leslie places £68m JCB order

Morris Leslie's new machines include a platinum edition JCB backhoe

Scot JCB will be delivering JCB telehandlers, X Series excavators, mini excavators, compaction rollers and site dumpers to Morris Leslie throughout the year.

The deal also includes 50 JCB backhoe loaders – one for every year that Morris Leslie Plant Hire has been in business.

JCB chairman Anthony Bamford handed over the keys to one of the backhoes to founder Morris Leslie – a platinum edition machine with livery marking the JCB backhoe’s 70th birthday.

Lord Bamford said: “We are very proud of our long association with Morris Leslie Plant Hire. Like many of our customers, the company has grown from very small beginnings into a force to be reckoned with in the plant hire sector. From one family company to another, we wish Morris Leslie Plant Hire a very happy 50th birthday.”

Morris Leslie said: “Over the years we have bought more than 7,000 JCB machines, so our success over the past half century is very much intertwined with that of JCB and we look forward to building on our partnership in the years to come.”

Perth-based Morris Leslie has 15 depots across the UK.

Last year it ordered £87.5m worth of JCB machines.

Morris Leslie founded his company on his parents’ farm in 1974 in the Carse of Gowrie, near Perth, where he began buying and selling construction equipment. Today the company has a fleet of more than 5,000 machines.

JCB Chairman Anthony Bamford (left) presents Morris Leslie with a special scale model version of the Platinum Edition backhoe loader produced to mark the JCB machine’s 70th birthday

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk