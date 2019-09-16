Morrison picked for Scottish innovation hub

It will start work by the end of this month building Halo’s 45,635 sq ft Enterprise & Innovation Hub under a multi-million-pound contract for the Halo Urban Regeneration Company. Morrison said that there will be approximately 700 construction workers on site throughout the project, which is due for completion by January 2021.

Facilities in the Enterprise & Innovation Hub will include a building designed to maximise collaboration between entrepreneurs in digital and cyber businesses; sector-based suites for areas such as health and social care; facilities for virtual and augmented reality-based training; and ‘living labs’ to enable the idevelopment of digital technology. There will also be offices and workspace for established companies looking to drive innovation through their organisations.

Drew Macklin, project director at the Halo Urban Regeneration Company, said: “Today marks a huge milestone for the Halo as we announce Morrison Construction as the main construction contractor to deliver the Enterprise and Innovation Hub in Kilmarnock and start preparations for them to begin construction on site by the end of September.

“The Enterprise and Innovation Hub will form part of the Halo’s dynamic commercial, educational, cultural, leisure and lifestyle quarter where people can live, work, learn and play.”

Eddie Robertson, managing director at Morrison Construction, said: ‘‘We are delighted to be appointed the main contractor to build the Enterprise and Innovation Hub, a development that will revitalise the town centre and support the wider Ayrshire economy.

