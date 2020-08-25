Morrison wins £12m Arbroath flood protection schem

The £12m Arbroath flood protection scheme is designed to reduce the risk of flooding from the Brothock Water, which runs through the coastal town, and provide a one in 200-year standard of protection.

It is a national priority project under the flood risk management strategy and has been developed by Angus Council in partnership with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The project had been due to start in May this year but was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Morrison Construction has been appointed following a tender evaluation process and is now engaged in a pre-start review of the project with a view to starting work shortly. The project will then take approximately 18 months to complete.

Regional director Stephen Slessor said :”Morrison Construction has a strong track record across the environment sector and we look forward to starting work with the Scottish government and Angus Council on this important scheme which will deliver long lasting benefits to the community.”

