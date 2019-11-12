Mott MacDonald JV picked for Sydney rail project

FutureRail JV was awarded the contract for the planning of future stages of the ‘More Trains, More Services’ programme by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW).

More Trains, More Services is intended to roll out technology over the next ten years to transform the rail network and provide customers with more reliable, high-capacity services.

In the past seven years, patronage on the existing heavy rail network has grown by almost a third. Sydney’s train network carries more than half of all public transport customers. As Sydney continues to grow there will be more demand for train services to complement the new Sydney Metro network.

Significant investment is being provided through the More Trains, More Services programme. Digital systems technology will increase capacity on each line to up to 24 trains an hour to bring Sydney’s transport system in line with other major cities around the world.

The FutureRail JV will assist with delivery of the infrastructure upgrade plan through tasks including transport modelling and planning, feasibility studies, business case support, design, procurement assistance and delivery support.

Craig Burrell, TfNSW key account leader at Mott MacDonald, said: “We’re excited to have been awarded the More Trains, More Services – technical advisor role and look forward to delivering this vital programme, whilst minimising disruption to rail operations by using innovation and best practice in constructability. We look forward to working with TfNSW once again on such a significant project – a programme that fundamentally changes the way Sydney-siders use the rail network to connect to their jobs, their communities and their way of life.”

SMEC national manager – rail Ray Murphy added: “In this role, we’ll be able to work closely with TfNSW in setting the direction for future improvements to the rail network in NSW. It’s an amazing opportunity to be at the forefront of designing leading edge solutions to enhance the capacity and resilience of the network. We’ll be drawing upon our national and international expertise in transport planning and design across both SMEC and Mott MacDonald to meet the client’s ambitious objectives.”

