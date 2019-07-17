Mott MacDonald seeks to harness AI

The merger is intended to strengthen Turner & Townsend's expertise and reach in the life sciences sector

The alliance of Mott MacDonald, Australia-based technology company Endeavour Programme and cost management consultancy WT Partnership plans to adopt data-driven project management to improve the execution of projects of any kind anywhere in the world.

Major projects regularly underperform due to traditional systems and human limitations meaning outcomes are inaccurately predicted, said Mott MacDonald. The increasingly complexity of modern-day large infrastructure design and construction means that major projects will continue to overrun unless a new approach is taken, it said.

Dan Phillips, global practice lead for project, programme and commercial management at Mott MacDonald, said: “There is a huge amount of money and time invested in the delivery of major projects, and despite this, they continue to underperform, deliver less than budgeted benefits and inevitably become the focus of political and media scrutiny. The construction industry lags behind other industries in the use of data and adoption of AI technology will play a big part in helping us achieve better outcomes for project teams, clients and ultimately the end users who feel the effect of project delays and cost overruns the most.”

Endeavour Programme, a technology firm based in Brisbane, has developed Octant AI, a decision-making system. It gathers data and analyses the performance in projects with the aim of producing improved insight allowing earlier, more effective, decision-making.

The new alliance will use this technology, combined with experience of Mott MacDonald and WT Partnership in the design and delivery of large-scale infrastructure around the world.

David Porter, Endeavour Programme founder, said: “Large projects have become so complex with so many interdependencies and stakeholders, that managing them with tradition methods is ever more challenging. Through our alliance we’re aiming to lead the way in adapting this new technology, and we are seeking to make a measurable change to the performance of some of our biggest projects.”

WT Partnership managing director Nick Deeks said: “We know that the future of professional services for projects has to be integrated with emerging technologies such as Octant AI. Our clients want more certainty, better adaptability and the better value for money that technology can deliver. We want to be leading this field, and this is the most advanced AI technology available in the market.”

Early applications of Octant AI have been used on civil projects and for large government portfolios and the alliance plans to roll out new modules for other sectors as soon as possible. Porter added: “The results are remarkable, and we’re excited to see how we can widen its application to projects in a broad range of industries. This innovation is a world first and we will be working closely with our alliance partners and clients to integrate this technology to deliver improved insights, which will lead to better performing projects and better outcomes for everyone.”

