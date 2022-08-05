MSF recruits highways director

Paula Parsons

Paula Parsons has joined the MSFs board of directors and heads up teams delivering National Highways contracts.

She was with Tilbury Douglas (previously Interserve) for six years and before that worked for Costain as a quantity surveyor and commercial manager.

Northamptonshire-based MSF is a national highways contractor specialising in street lighting, traffic signs, road technology and electric vehicle charging.

Managing director Shaun Stacey said: “Paula’s wealth of experience coupled with her commercial and operational background will make her an invaluable addition to our board. MSF has grown considerably over the past few years and in her new role, Paula will continue to strengthen our offering to the strategic road network, ensuring we’re able to deliver the best possible services to our clients.”

Paula Parsons said that MSF had “a great culture and an outstanding reputation for delivering client needs”. She added: “This is an exciting time to be joining the business given the trajectory for growth over the next five years and I welcome the opportunity to lead the teams on this journey.”

