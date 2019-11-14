MTS builds up its Yanmar fleet

Yanmar mini excavators

MTS Plant joined the Yanmar Compact Equipment Europe (CEE) dealer network earlier this year and has since been building up inventory.

Yanmar’s micro, mini and midi excavator range (from micro to eight tonnes), as well as its tracked dumper carriers, are now available for hire or sale from MTS depots in West Yorkshire, Lancashire, County Durham and Scotland.

MTS managing director Sarah Black said: “At MTS Plant we work with a variety of businesses – from national contractors and councils to sole traders. Our rental machines are put to work in a host of demanding environments, making durability, reliability and rental-tough design essential for job site success.

“The Yanmar range is the perfect addition to our rental division. The design of the machines lends itself to the hire industry, with numerous features helping to limit damage perfectly paired with stylish design and class-leading performance.

“Already the range has been well-received and a number of models including the C08 tracked carrier and both the ViO50 and ViO80 zero tail swing excavators have proved particularly popular within our customer base. Each model’s compact dimensions and suitability for operation in tight spaces ensure high productivity and lower fuel consumption compared to the competition.”

David Cockayne, UK & Ireland sales manager at Yanmar CEE, added: “Since reaffirming our commitment to the UK marketplace and announcing an all-new network of dealers in July 2018, we’ve seen demand for Yanmar equipment increase significantly.”

