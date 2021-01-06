Multi-way JV lands €2.35bn Oosterweel Link contract

Client Lantis awarded the contract to the Tijdelijke Maatschap Rechteroever Compleet (TM Roco) joint venture. TM Roco is composed of Belgian construction companies BAM Contractors, Besix, Cordeel, Deme, Denys, Franki Construct, Jan De Nul, Van Laere and Willemen Infra.

Besix said that the Right Bank sub-project is of a size and complexity never seen before in Flanders.

The sub-project forms the link between the Scheldt tunnel and the R1, which will be constructed completely in a cutting and partly covered. The project will eliminate the Merksem viaduct and transform the urban landscape.

To carry out the project, it is necessary to build a temporary new R1 to the east of the existing R1.

