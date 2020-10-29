Multiplex man is new IOSH president

Jimmy Quinn

Jimmy Quinn’s day job is overseeing health and safety at Multiplex’s Broadway construction project in Westminster, London.

He was in the army for 25 years before joining Babcock International as a health, safety & environment trainer, then advisor, before becoming health & safety manager for a Middle East transport group.

He joined Multiplex initially in Abu Dhabi as an occupational health & safety manager before returning to the UK.

Mr Quinn said: “Organisations around the world are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Some are having to deal with resurgences and localised lockdowns. It has been a very difficult time for businesses across all sectors.

“One key focus for them is the need to ensure they keep their people safe – managing the risks of Covid transmission and all other safety and health risks. Safety and health professionals are front and centre of this, guiding their businesses through these difficult times.

“Business leaders are turning to safety and health professionals to ensure they can navigate their way through this turbulent time. They want to ensure that they can protect their people, which, in turn, protects their business.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is unpredictable and provides us with uncertainty over what is going to happen in the next year. But the one thing we can be certain of is that IOSH will be right behind its members and the businesses they work for.”

James Quinn was confirmed as president for 2020-21 at the IOSH annual general meeting. He succeeds RMS chief executive Andrew Sharman. Louise Hosking of Hosking Associates was confirmed as president-elect, to become president in autumn 2021.

