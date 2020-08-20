Multiplex to expand Canberra hospital

It has been appointed by the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government to deliver the new emergency, surgical and critical healthcare building.

Minister for health Rachel Stephen-Smith said that the appointment of Multiplex as ACT’s delivery partner marks a significant milestone for the project, which would see works to expand the hospital’s emergency and critical care capacity starting next year.

“I am pleased that the ACT government will be partnering with Multiplex to deliver a state-of-the-art emergency and critical healthcare building for all Canberrans, growing our healthcare capacity and creating about 500 local jobs during construction,” she said. “Multiplex is a global construction company which has delivered some of Australia’s largest and most complex health infrastructure projects. We are pleased to be partnering with Multiplex to deliver our city’s largest health infrastructure expansion since self-government.”

Multiplex regional managing director David Ghannoum said: “Our team is ready to deliver a world-class hospital facility for Canberra which responds to the needs of an ever-changing world.

“Having delivered the University of Canberra Hospital in 2017, we are looking forward to reconnecting with the community and will be implementing specific initiatives to support local employment, safety training and the environment.”

The ACT government has been preparing the hospital campus to pave the way for works on the new emergency facility to start in 2021. As part of the project’s enabling works, the ACT government has already delivered a new administration building and is progressing new teaching and research facilities, a new Child at Risk Health Unit, new library facilities and a new temporary staff carpark.

Following community feedback, the ACT government and Multiplex have committed to building an undercover walkway between the new acute facility and the current ‘building 2’.

