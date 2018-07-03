Multiplex tops June’s league table

As previously reported, Multiplex was signed up for the Broadway development in Westminster – a mixed-use development of 268 apartments, commercial and retail space and a new thoroughfare between Victoria Street and St James’s Park tube station.

The total value of new construction orders placed in June 2018, as recorded by the Builders’ Conference, was £4,991.2m – topping £4bn for the sixth month in succession.

Kier Group took second place in the monthly round-up, collecting 11 new contract awards worth a combined total of £212.6m. This includes a £40m contract to build flats at 1 Station Square in Tottenham for a private client

Interserve claimed third place on the BCLive league table with a haul of five contracts collectively valued at £200m. The largest of these is a £170m new build for a prison at Glen Parva in Leicestershire for the Ministry of Justice.

Balfour Beatty claimed fourth place, picking up six new contract awards worth a combined total of £155m. The largest of these is an £87m contract to improve the A6120 between Redhall and Thorpe Park in West Yorkshire for Leeds City Council.

In total 13 contractors booked more than £100m of new work in June. The others were Galliford Try, Costain, Bouygues, Sir Robert McAlpine, ISG, Winvic, Morgan Sindall, Graham Construction and McLaren Construction.

Builders' Conference chief executive Neil Edwards struck a note of caution, however. He said: "While the number of projects recorded in the second quarter of 2018 was up by around 17% on the previous quarter, the value of those contracts was almost identical. Against a background of a yearly high monthly total on the BCLive league table, it seems churlish to focus on such negativity. But those quarterly totals mean the industry is effectively doing more work for less. That is a trend worth monitoring if UK construction is to maintain its six months of positivity.