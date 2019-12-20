Murphy and Carey picked for Oxford Street revival

Oxford Circus... at its finest

Westminster City Council has appointed the Murphy Carey JV as design and build contractor for its £235m Oxford Street District Place Strategy.

In February 2019 Westminster council approved “a programme of changes to improve and enhance the district as a global destination with thriving residential neighbourhoods, successful businesses and an unrivalled visitor experience”.

Murphy Carey must now deliver it.

There are almost 100 individual projects in the overall programme. Work includes a number of public realm schemes, including two new piazzas at Oxford Circus, to increase the prominence of pedestrians over motor vehicles.

Construction consultant Turner & Townsend is providing client-side staff for the project, including a new Oxford Street District Programme director.

Cllr Richard Beddoe, cabinet member for planning, said: "We are hugely ambitious for the Oxford Street District and have already set aside £150m of council capital funds to massively kick start delivery of our exciting vision. Our appointment of J Murphy & Sons Ltd and the Carey Group is a clear statement that we mean business and we remain fully focused on delivering the much-needed improvements that will future proof this much-loved area for generations to come. With this appointment we are taking huge strides towards turning our vision for the Oxford Street District in to exhilarating reality and we look forward to continue working with residents, businesses and everyone who has an interest in the area's success to deliver a scheme that will be the envy of the world."

Further details of the plans can be found at osd.london

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk