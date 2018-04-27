News » Over £20m » Murphy wins Gosport oil depot renewal » published 27 Apr 2018
J Murphy & Sons has won a £43.6m contract to build new storage tanks at the Ministry of Defence’s oil fuel depot in Gosport.
The Oil & Pipelines Agency depot in Gosport acts as a fuel storage facility for navy ships. Murphy will remove and replace the depot’s riveted plate steel fuel tanks, which are more than 100 years old and are approaching their end of service life.
The depot’s redevelopment will equip it to meet the future requirements of the Royal Navy’s new Queen Elizabeth Class carriers.
It is envisaged that six primary storage tanks will be built, with five smaller supporting tanks. The project will be delivered in phases to allow operations to continue during the upgrade.
Murphy’s contract includes bunding, pipework, fuel delivery systems including pump sets and the control room.
This article was published on 27 Apr 2018 (last updated on 27 Apr 2018).