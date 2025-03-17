Muse appoint south MD

Simon Harding-Roots

Simon Harding-Roots joins Muse from the Crown Estate, where he was managing director for London, overseeing a 10 million sq ft, £8bn portfolio – including a £2.5bn programme of major projects.

He was also executive director of major projects at Grosvenor Group and held senior roles at Imperial College London and with the Treasury Holdings Group.

Harding-Roots takes charge of Muse’s South office on 31st March 2025, taking over from Mike Auger. The division’s projects include the development of Manor Road Quarter in Canning Town, London, as part of the ECF (formerly English Cities Fund) joint venture with Legal & General and Homes England.

“I'm thrilled to be joining a company with a proven track record of delivering much-needed housing within vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhoods,” he said.

“The commitment to partnering with true enablers, being solution focused and creating exemplary places that are inclusive and welcome all deeply resonates with me. I share this passion and am excited for the opportunity to lead the Southern team in delivering meaningful, long-term regeneration where it’s needed most.”

Muse managing director Phil Mayall said: “Simon joins us with significant experience delivering complex and impactful regeneration. His pedigree, working across London and the South, will help drive our growth in the region and support established and emerging delivery partnerships.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk