Muse picked to develop Rotherham leisure quarter

Artist's impressions of how the Forge Island development could look

The proposal submitted by Morgan Sindall subsidiary Muse includes a cinema, food and drink outlets and a hotel. The leisure facilities will be set within a public space with a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the rest of the town centre.

Work on site is expected to start on site in October 2019 with the first phase – the main Island and part of the Riverside precinct, incorporating the central hub hosting the cinema, hotel and restaurants – completing within two years.

Muse development director Dan Needham said: “We’re delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Rotherham Council on the first phase of their ambitious regeneration of the town centre. This is an exciting proposal for the regeneration of Forge Island, as we look to work collaboratively to create a vibrant new leisure quarter for Rotherham town centre, with a cinema, restaurants, hotel and car parking set in stunning new public areas the community can enjoy.

“The Forge Island programme will also maximise the benefits of the waterside location and extend the town’s cultural offer.”

The council and developer will now enter more detailed negotiations before contracts are signed. The envisaged timetable sees a planning application being submitted later in the year.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the developer selection process and the very high quality proposals we received which reflect the confidence investors have in the future direction and potential of Forge Island to become a quality development which will achieve lasting benefits for the local community."