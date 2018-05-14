Nakheel tenders piling for two-tower Dubai landmark

Development Nakheel is inviting bids for the piling and enabling works for two 260m-tall towers that will feature what is claimed to be the world’s largest ‘sky pool’.

The Raffles-branded Palm360 development will be the tallest building on Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai and its sky pool will connect the two towers 170m above ground.

Nakheel is already assessing ground work preparation bids for the Palm360 site, following a tender release in March.

A tender for the construction of the towers will be released in the third quarter of this year. The project is due for completion in 2021.

The towers will be located on Palm Jumeirah’s western crescent in 500,000 square feet of landscaped grounds. There will be 125 luxury Raffles hotel rooms and 331 Raffles-branded residences, including 16 penthouses spanning up to 12,000 square feet – equivalent to four tennis courts. Each penthouse has its own infinity pool, gym, home theatre and, as the name suggests, 360° views of Dubai.