Nationwide Platforms recruits H&S director

Phill Ross has moved into the powered access hire sector after three and a half years with Balfour Beatty as health & safety director.

Phill Ross started his career with a civil engineering apprenticeship, completing a BTEC ONC and HNC in civil engineering and going onto study for a further four years, completing a diploma from the Chartered Institution of Water & Environmental Management (CIWEM). It was during his time in the water industry at Anglian Water, with the introduction of the Construction Design & Management Regulations (CDM), that he started his health & safety training.

In 2004 he joined Alfred McAlpine as a regional HSE lead, before it was bought by Carillion which presented Phill with a promotion to head of HSE. In 2014 Ross moved on to Balfour Beatty, initially with its Connect Plus joint venture that manages the M25, moving to Balfour Beatty itself in 2020.

Since joining Nationwide Platforms in January he has been quickly finding his feet.

“It’s been an exciting few weeks, but it’s crucial that I walk in the shoes of as many people as quickly as possible. I have already passed my IPAF PAL 3 a/b and can now operate boom and scissor lifts, this learning experience is so valuable when you are embracing new challenges. Nationwide Platforms has made huge strides with innovations like Harness On, I am really excited to see all the innovations we will continue to bring to market.

“Change often starts internally, and it’s clear that Nationwide Platforms values its people. Health is being championed alongside safety, not just with monitoring and training, but with little things like promoting work-life balance, discounted gym membership, continued employee engagement, that really foster that caring culture. It’s been fantastic to see changing attitudes over the years, especially with challenges like mental health awareness, but there’s still progress to be made.

“I’m so excited to take on a new challenge at Nationwide Platforms and be at the forefront of making lasting change. There’s a real opportunity for me to make a difference here, especially with the support from the leadership team and external bodies such as IPAF.”

Paul Rankin, chief executive of Nationwide Platforms, which is part of the French group Loxam, said: "’Your safety, our priority’ is the motto we live by every day at Nationwide Platforms and Phill encapsulates that to its fullest. His dedication to fostering a culture of responsibility and vigilance aligns seamlessly with our commitment to the well-being of our employees, and we are confident that our safety initiatives will thrive under his direction.”

