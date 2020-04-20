Naylor maintains service

Naylor Industries chief executive Edward Naylor

Naylor Industries chief executive Edward Naylor says that all five of his factories in Yorkshire are still open for business throughout the pandemic.

Manufacturing of concrete lintels has been paused but there are stocks to last, while plastic pipe production is continuing with reduced staffing, to ensure social distancing

Chief executive Edward Naylor said: “We had to change a couple of our manufacturing processes to comply with social distancing guidelines, but we managed to maintain normal lead times and product availability.”

The £55m turnover company saw an initial downturn in general construction activity after the lockdown began on 23rd March – it had a week where it was largely servicing healthcare related projects – but it has element of normalisation in the past couple of weeks, Edward Naylor said, with a number of construction sites and builders merchant yards reopening.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk